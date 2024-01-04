close_game
close_game
News / Education / IIT Bombay to issue CEED, UCEED admit cards tomorrow

IIT Bombay to issue CEED, UCEED admit cards tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 04, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Candidates can download it from the examination websites – ceed.iitb.ac.in and from uceed.iitb.ac.in 1 pm onwards.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2024) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024) tomorrow, January 5. Candidates can download it from the examination websites – ceed.iitb.ac.in and from uceed.iitb.ac.in 1 pm onwards.

CEED, UCEED admit cards tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CEED, UCEED admit cards tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Both CEED and UCEED examinations will be held on Sunday, January 21. The papers will take place from 9 am to 12 pm.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After the exam is over, the draft answer key (part A) of CEED and UCEED exams will be published on January 23. Candidates will be given a window up to 5 pm on January 25 to raise objections to the preliminary answer key. The final answer keys for these exams will be out on January 31.

Results of CEED 2024 will be out on March 6 and UCEED 2024 results will be announced on March 8.

How to download CEED, UCEED admit cards 2024

  1. Go to ceed.iitb.ac.in or from uceed.iitb.ac.in after 1 pm on January 5.
  2. Open the admit card download link given on the home page.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit, download and take printout of the admit card.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out