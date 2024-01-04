IIT Bombay to issue CEED, UCEED admit cards tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2024) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024) tomorrow, January 5. Candidates can download it from the examination websites – ceed.iitb.ac.in and from uceed.iitb.ac.in 1 pm onwards. CEED, UCEED admit cards tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Both CEED and UCEED examinations will be held on Sunday, January 21. The papers will take place from 9 am to 12 pm.

After the exam is over, the draft answer key (part A) of CEED and UCEED exams will be published on January 23. Candidates will be given a window up to 5 pm on January 25 to raise objections to the preliminary answer key. The final answer keys for these exams will be out on January 31.

Results of CEED 2024 will be out on March 6 and UCEED 2024 results will be announced on March 8.

How to download CEED, UCEED admit cards 2024