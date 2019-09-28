Indian Army is recruiting pandits, maulvis and Bodh monks; 152 vacancies for religious teachers on offer

education

Indian Army is looking for pandits, maulvis, padre, Bodh monks and granthis. There are a total of 152 vacancies.​ The recruitment will be done for religious teachers in Army as Junior Commissioned Officers.

The application process starts from September 30, 2019 and ends on October 29, 2019.

Their duties include attending funerals, ministering to the sick in hospitals, reading prayers with the convalescents, visiting soldiers undergoing sentence, giving special religious instructions to the children and enlisted boys besides attending generally to the religious institutions and welfare of the Officers, Soldiers and their families.

“Applications are invited from eligible male candidates for recruitment of Religious Teachers in Indian Army as Junior Commissioned Officers for RRT 88, 89 & 90 courses. Religious Teachers preach religious scriptures to troops and conduct various rituals at Regimental/Unit religious institutions.

"Their duties also include attending funerals, ministering to the sick in hospitals, reading prayers with the convalescents, visiting soldiers undergoing sentence, giving special religious instructions to the children and enlisted boys besides attending generally to the religious institutions and welfare of the Officers, Soldiers and their families," the official notification reads.

Eligibility Criteria: The applicants must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university.

Pandit and Pandit (Gorkha) for Gorkha Regiment ---------Hindu candidates with Acharya in Sanskrit OR Shastri in Sanskrit with one-year diploma in „Karam Kand‟.

(ii) Granthi----------Sikh candidates with „Gyani‟ in Punjabi.

(iii) Maulvi and Maulvi (Shia) for Ladakh Scouts ---------Muslim candidates with Maulvi Alim in Arabic or Adib Alim in Urdu.

(iv) Padre------- Any person who have been ordained priesthood by the appropriate ecclesiastical authority and is still on the approved list of the local Bishop.

(v) Bodh Monk (Mahayana)--------Any person who have been ordained Monk/Buddhist Priest, by the Appropriate Authority. The term Appropriate Authority will mean Head Priest of the Monastery where the person has been initiated into priesthood.

The head priest should be in possession of Geshe (PhD) of Khampa or Lopon or Rabjam with proper certificate from Monastery.

Note:- The above mandatory education qualifications should be acquired by individuals from recognized universities. All the above eligibility criteria are common for In-service and Civil Candidates.

Exam Pattern:

Written Examination, Interview and Terms of Enrolment.: Screened candidates will be put through written examination which will be conducted on 23 Feb 2020. The written examination will contain objective type of questions and comprise of two papers including general awareness and religious denomination as applied by the candidates.

HOW TO APPLY:

​ Civil Candidates--- Applying for Pandit, Granthi, Padri, and Maulvi (Sunni) categories, applications will only be accepted online on website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Manual applications for these categories will be rejected (detailed instructions given in „INSTRUCTIONS FOR ONLINE APPLICATION‟).

(ii) Civil Gorkha Candidates. Applying for Pandit (Gorkha) category will submit written application duly filled to Gorkha Recruiting Depot, Kunraghat only (please refer application pro-forma).

(iii) Civil Muslim(Shia) Candidates of Ladakh region. Applying for Maulvi(Shia) category will submit written application duly filled to Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh only (please refer application pro-forma).

(iv) Civil Buddhist (Mahayana) Candidates of other than Sikkim Region. Applying for Bodh Monk will submit written application duly filled to Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh only (please refer application pro-forma)

Submission of Application by Service Candidates --- Applications will only be accepted through official channel (detailed instructions are in „INSTRUCTIONS FOR SERVING SOLDIER‟).

Check Indian Army official notifications here

