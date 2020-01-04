e-paper
Home / Education / Indian Coast Guard Navik 02/2020 notification released for 260 posts, check details here

Indian Coast Guard Navik 02/2020 notification released for 260 posts, check details here

Indian Coast Guard Navik 02/2020 notification: Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence has released the notification 02/2020 for the post of Navik. The online application process will begin on January 26, 2020. The last date to apply is February 2. There are a total of 260 posts.

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 12:34 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Coast Guard Navik notification
Indian Coast Guard Navik notification(PTI)
         

Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence has released the notification 02/2020 for the post of Navik. The online application process will begin on January 26, 2020. The last date to apply is February 2. There are a total of 260 posts.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from a recognised education board with a minimum of 50% obtained in the exam.

Age limit:

18 to 22 years.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for written exam followed by a physical fitness test. The selected candidates will have to go under a medical examination

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik 02/ 2020 batch:

1. Visit the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

1. Login to the official website and click on ‘Opportunity’ tab

2. Select the link that reads advertisement for Recruitment of Naviks (10+2 Entry) 02/2020 Batch.

3. Select the post applied for - ‘Navik General Duty’.

4. Click on ‘I Agree’ and the ‘Online Application form’ will be displayed on screen.

5. Key in your details required in the form and pay the application fee and clicking on the ‘Submit’ button.

Education News