Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: 50 vacancies for cook and steward on offer, here's direct link

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: 50 vacancies for cook and steward on offer, here’s direct link

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before December 7, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Indian Coast Guard has invited on line application for the recruitment of Navik (Domestic Branch (Cook & Steward)) 10th Entry vacancies on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before December 7, 2020.

The Indian Coast Guard will release the admit card for the recruitment examination on December 19, 2020. The recruitment examination will be held in January 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies, out of which 20 vacancies are for unreserved category, 14 for OBC, 8 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 3 for ST category.

A candidate should be between 18 to 22 years old as on April 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have passed 10th Class with 50% marks in aggregate from a board of Education recognized by Central / State Government (5% relaxation in above minimum cut off will be given for SC / ST candidates and outstanding sports person of National level who have obtained Ist, IInd or IIIrd position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

