JAC 8th results 2019: List of websites to check Jharkhand Board Class VIII marks

Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi will declare the results of Class 8 board examination 2019 soon. Here is a list of official websites where students who had appeared in the exam can check their results.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:44 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi will declare the results of Class 8 board examination 2019 soon. Here is a list of official websites where students who had appeared in the exam can check their results.(Bachchan Kumar/HT file)

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi will declare the results of Class 8 board examination 2019 soon. Here is a list of official websites where students who had appeared in the exam can check their results.

List of websites to check JAC 8th result 2019: jacresultonline.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The board has also released instructions for downloading Class 8th mark sheet. The instructions can be checked by clicking here.

Jharkhand JAC 8th result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website- jac.nic.in

Click on the link that reads JAC Class 8 result 2019.

Key in your roll number/registration number and other details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

According to reports, over 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Class 8 Board exam across the state.

Earlier on April 11, JAC announced the Class 9th examination result.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 11:44 IST

