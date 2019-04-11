Announced: JAC 9th Result declared, here’s direct link to check Jharkhand board Class IX marks and details
JAC 9th Result : Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi on Thursday announced the Class IX examination result on its official website.education Updated: Apr 11, 2019 18:02 IST
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi on Thursday announced the Class IX examination result on its official website. Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results on official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/
Here is the direct link to check JAC Class 9 result. According to media reports, JAC is also expected to release the Class 8 results on Thursday. Students need key in their Roll Code and Roll Number to check the JAC 9th result 2019.
JAC 9th Board result 2019: steps to check
Visit the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac
Click on the link for class IX exam result 2019 on the home page
Enter your roll code and roll number
Submit and check your result Jharkhand Academic Council for latest news and updates.
Here is the direct link for Tabulation Register download by Institutions for Class IX Examination - 2019
Note: Visit official website of Jharkhand Academic Council for latest news and updates.
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:20 IST