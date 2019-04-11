Announced: JAC 9th Result declared, here’s direct link to check Jharkhand board Class IX marks and details

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi on Thursday announced the Class IX examination result on its official website. Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results on official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

Here is the direct link to check JAC Class 9 result. According to media reports, JAC is also expected to release the Class 8 results on Thursday. Students need key in their Roll Code and Roll Number to check the JAC 9th result 2019.

JAC 9th Board result 2019: steps to check

Visit the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Click on the link for class IX exam result 2019 on the home page

Enter your roll code and roll number

Submit and check your result Jharkhand Academic Council for latest news and updates.

Here is the direct link for Tabulation Register download by Institutions for Class IX Examination - 2019

Note: Visit official website of Jharkhand Academic Council for latest news and updates.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:20 IST