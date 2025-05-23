JAC Result 2025 News Live: List of websites to check Jharkhand board 10th, 12th results when announced

JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council has yet to announce JAC Result 2025 date and time. When announced, Jharkhand Board students can check Class 10, 12 results on the official website, jacresults.com. The JAC Class 10, 12 results will be hosted on jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well. The board is expected to confirm the result date and time through an official notification. ...Read More

JAC results for Class 8 and Class 9 have been announced.

This year the JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the two exams.

JAC is expected to hold a press conference to announce Class 10and 12 results. Along with the results, JAC will share the pass percentage, direct link, district-wise pass percentage, and other details.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to check