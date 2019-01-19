JEE Main Results declared for January 2019 exam at jeemain.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) today on January 19 nearly two weeks in advance. This is the fastest ever declaration of result of this test held for admissions in engineering colleges. Over 8 lakh candidates had taken the test.

The Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were held between January 8 and 12, 2019.

JEE Main 2019 results: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Click on JEE Main January 2019 NTA Score

Enter registration number, roll number and click on submit

The results will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out for further reference.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 12:54 IST