JEE Main Results declared for January 2019 exam at jeemain.nic.in
JEE Main Results declared at jeemain.nic.in. Check merit list here. Updated: Jan 19, 2019 13:15 IST
The National Testing Agency has declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) today on January 19 nearly two weeks in advance. This is the fastest ever declaration of result of this test held for admissions in engineering colleges. Over 8 lakh candidates had taken the test.
The Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were held between January 8 and 12, 2019.
JEE Main 2019 results: Here’s how to download
Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in
Click on JEE Main January 2019 NTA Score
Enter registration number, roll number and click on submit
The results will appear on the screen
Download and take its print out for further reference.
