JEE Main 2019 Results: Sambit and Shubhankar tops Rajasthan, score 100 percentile

Two students of Rajasthan have secured places in the list of top 15 students who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Mains) January 2019 Examination whose results were declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Students named Sambit Behera and Shubhankar Gambhir from Rajasthan are among the 15 aspirants of JEE Mains January 2019 examination who have each scored 100 percentile in the results declared today.

Both the students are also the state toppers from Rajasthan. While maximum 4 students with 100 percentile are from Telangana, 3 students from Maharashtra, 2 each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and 1 each from Karnatka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

As per NTA press release, NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.The marks obtainedare converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The NTA Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored Equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that session.

The Percentile scores of a Candidate have been calculated as follows: 100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate Total number of the candidates appeared in the ’Session’ 4.

The NTA Score of the Total is NOT an aggregate or average of the NTA Score of individual subject. NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained. Candidate’s particulars including Category and Person with Disability (PwD) have been indicated as mentioned by the candidate in the online application form.

After the JEE MAIN APRIL-2019 Exam , the Ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in JAN 2019 and APRIL 2019 examinations and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website jeemain.nic.in. 8. NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch. &B. Planning) will be declared later on. The Examination was conducted completely in CBT mode for the first time.

For the first time, the candidates have the choice to appear in one/ two examinations for admission. In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed in the website for the verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy and transparency of result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges by the candidates. For the first time in nationwide competitive examinations, live CCTV Surveillance was carried out.

The first JEE (Main) Examination was conducted by NTA between 8 th and12 th January, 2019 in two shifts per day across 258 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates were registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 566 Observers, 254 City- Coordinators and 25 State Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination. The Paper-I was conducted in a total of 8 shifts from 9th to 12th January 2019. The results of Paper- I have been declared today.

The next online application for JEE (Main) April-2019 Examination shall start from 8th February and shall remain open till 7th March 2019. The uploading of images and payment of the application fee will be upto 8th March-2019. 16. The JEE (Main) April 2019 Examination will be conducted in CBT mode between 6th and 20th April, 2019. JEE (Main).

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 15:57 IST