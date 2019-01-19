 Declared: JEE Main January 2019 results released, here’s who received 100 NTA scores
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Declared: JEE Main January 2019 results released, here’s who received 100 NTA scores

JEE MAIN January 2019 results declared. 45 candidates received 100 NTA scores.

education Updated: Jan 19, 2019 13:20 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main results declared,JEE MAIN results,JEE results
JEE MAIN results declared at jeemain.nic.in(JEE Main website)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) today on January 19 nearly two weeks in advance. This is the fastest ever declaration of result of this test held for admissions in engineering colleges. Over 8 lakh candidates had taken the test.

Out of the total 8, 74, 469 who had appeared for the Paper I BE/ B tech exam, 45 candidates received 100 NTA score in the JEE Main January 2019 exam.

Here’s the direct link to check JEE MAIN January 2019 results

The next JEE Main April Exam 2019 will be conducted between April 6 and 20 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The application for April session will begin from February 8 and conclude on March 7, 2019

Download the list of top-scorers in PDF format here:

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:14 IST

tags

more from education