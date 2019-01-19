Declared: JEE Main January 2019 results released, here’s who received 100 NTA scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) today on January 19 nearly two weeks in advance. This is the fastest ever declaration of result of this test held for admissions in engineering colleges. Over 8 lakh candidates had taken the test.

Out of the total 8, 74, 469 who had appeared for the Paper I BE/ B tech exam, 45 candidates received 100 NTA score in the JEE Main January 2019 exam.

The next JEE Main April Exam 2019 will be conducted between April 6 and 20 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The application for April session will begin from February 8 and conclude on March 7, 2019

