JEE mains result 2019: Bahraich boy Ojas Srivastava scores 99.88 percentile

A native of a small city of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, Ojas Srivastava brought laurels by scoring 99.88 percentile marks in JEE Main, January 2019 examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), the result of which were declared on Saturday.

“I am pretty much excited over the results because I was not expecting this kind of result. Honestly, after coming out of the examination hall, I called my mother to tell her that things didn’t go as per my expectations, said Ojas who wants to pursue B Tech with Computer Science from any of the top 7 IITs in the country.

Ojas said, “I could not attempt as many questions as I had expected. However, things went well and it turned that most of my attempted questions were correct.”

Two years ago, Ojas came from Bahraich to the state capital to prepare for JEE and is pursuing Class 12 from Mary Gardener School in Lucknow. Ojas said: “These results also prove that small town kids can do anything when provided with good facilities. Obviously, the environment I needed for my studies was not there for me. In the end I’m happy because my preparations were not complete and the last days were so hectic.”

Ojas said, “I remember that during April-May 2018, I was questioning my choice of coming to Lucknow for JEE preparation. But these results, for which I owe to my teachers, parents and some of my classmates, have boosted my confidence.”

Now his primary focus is to get the best rank possible in JEE Advanced that would be held in May. In Lucknow, he went to FIITJEE coaching institute.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on Saturday nearly two weeks in advance. This is the fastest ever declaration of result of this test held for admissions in engineering colleges. Over 8 lakh candidates had taken the test.

Out of the total 8,74,469 who had appeared for the Paper I BE/ Btech exam, 45 candidates received 100 NTA score in the JEE Main January 2019 exam.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 17:42 IST