JEE mains 2020 admit card release date to be announced 15 days prior to exam

Updated: May 25, 2020 11:26 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice saying that the dates for the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 will be released 15 days prior to the exam.

Earlier, JEE Mains was scheduled to be held from April 5 to 9, 2020, but the examinations were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The JEE Mains 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to 23, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. As per the notice, the release date for the JEE Mains admit card will be notified on the agency’s website.

The examination is being held for admission to Bachelor of Engineering and Technology in IITs, NITs, and various other engineering colleges throughout the country.