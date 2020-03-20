Jharkhand JAC postpones evaluation of papers of matric and inter; likely to hold declaration of results of Class 8, 9

Mar 20, 2020

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has postponed the evaluation of papers for matriculation (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12), which was scheduled to begin from Friday at 67 centres of state, due to Corona scare, officials said.

The Council also put publication of results for Class 8 and Class 9 on hold in view of Covid 19 spread in the country.

The JAC in an order on Friday suspended all evaluation related works with immediate effect till March 31 across Jharkhand .

“We have rescheduled the date of evaluation of papers, which was scheduled to begin from Friday, in wake of Corona Virus threat,” said JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh.

He said the new date for evaluation is expected to be April 1, if situation remains positive. “The decision was taken in view of safety of the evaluators,” Singh said.

Over 6.21 lakh students wrote the matriculation (Class X) and intermediate (Class XII) examinations across 1410 centres.

Altogether 3,87,021 students appeared for the matric exams in 940 centres, while 2,34,363 students took the intermediate examinations in 470 centres.

The matric exams had begun with the home science paper from February 10 and concluded with the Sanskrit paper on February 28. The inter exams started with vocational papers and concluded with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

Meanwhile, JAC is also contemplating to defer the results of class 8 and class 9, which was scheduled this month.

The JAC secretary said they had planned to declare the results of Class 8 and Class 9 this March.

Singh said around nine lakh students took the Class 8 and Class 9 examinations. “If we publish the results, students would rush to cyber cafes. We don’t want any such gathering in cafes in view of the Corona threat,” he said.

“The examination committee will now decide about date for declaration of results,” he said. The examinations of Class 8 and Class 9 was held in January this year.