JKBOSE 12th annual Result 2019 declared for Kashmir Division regular candidates

JKBOSE 12th results 2019 (Kashmir division): Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at jkbose.ac.in.

education Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:27 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE 12th annual Result 2019. (Screengrab)
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School education has declared the results of class 12 examination annual 2019 for Kashmir region on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website atjkbose.ac.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the JK BOSE class 12th results.

How to check JKBOSE Class 12 exam results :

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link available to check the class 12 examination results

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen.

