Karnataka police constable admit card released, direct link to download hall ticket

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:54 IST

Karnataka State Police (KSP) recruitment board on Thursday released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam for the post of civil police constable (men and women) 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the KSP hall ticket online from the website of Karnataka State Police (KSP) recruitment.

Steps to download KSP exam hall ticket 2019:

Visit the official website of KSP recruitment @ http://cpcnhk19.ksp-online.in/

Click on ‘My application’ tab in the left hand side

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number and date of birth and login

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Take a print out and download it on your computer

Here is the direct link to download Karnataka State Police (KSP) recruitment hall ticket.

Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police for latest news and updates on the exam.