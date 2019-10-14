Kolkata students learn about career in hospitality at education expo

education

Twenty-year-old Amartya Roy can’t wait to fly to Switzerland, where he is all set to enrol in a hospitality course before trying his luck in the hotel industry.

A student of a hotel management institute here, Roy nurtures a dream to own a restaurant chain some day.

Priyangi Ghosh, who is in her early 20s, is equally determined to make it in the baking industry, with outlets of her own venture spread across the globe.

The Sreerampore resident is keen on taking up a course at an institute of international repute, which would prepare her for the “business of baking industry”.

Coming to the aid of such young aspirants striving to make a mark in the sector, a Mumbai-based education consultant recently organised a global hospitality education expo in the city, which brought together top hotel management schools and industry leaders.

Students keen to explore world-class hospitality education need quality, first-hand information and those undecided require the right exposure, said Mitali Rawool, Assistant Director, Zista Education, the expo organisers.

“The hospitality industry has evolved over the years, giving rise to a wide spectrum of career options. If we can showcase the opportunities that are available in the broader hospitality domain, more students will be attracted to join our dynamic industry,” she said.

Bela Brahmbhatt, the area manager of Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School in Australia, feels that acceptability of hospitality and tourism management as a career option has increased among parents in India.

“Students not just get to learn about the culinary industry, its nitty-gritty, they also get to know about menu engineering, something that would help them turn their ventures profitable.

“Parents have also warmed up to the idea of sending their children to hotel management schools. I think counselling sessions and education expos play an important role in clearing misconceptions,” she said.

A special masterclass was also arranged at the expo, where Urvika Kanoi, owner of ‘The Daily Caf’ in south Kolkata, gave students tips and ideas about indigenous and superfood ingredients.

“We presented a demo of five to six dishes, harping on the fact that it is important to be sustainable without wasting food. The students were eager to find out about the techniques and the substitutes which can be used while cooking. It was an enriching experience,” she added.

