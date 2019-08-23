Maharashtra 12th HSC Supplementary Result 2019 declared at mahresult.nic.in

education

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:13 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) declared the results of Class 12(HSC) supplementary exams at 1pm on Friday.

The state recorded 23.17% result while Mumbai division which also consists of Thane,Raigad and Palghar recorded 19.12% result. A total of 1,31,603 students had appeared for the exams which were conducted in July-August of which 37,071 appeared from the Mumbai region alone. Latur region recorded the highest pass percentage with 33.89% students passing the exam.

The education department started supplementary exams in 2014 to ensure that students who fail the regular board exams that are conducted in February-March don’t have to repeat an entire year. Students who have passed the exams can now get admissions for undergraduate courses against vacant seats.

Students can check their Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) supplementary exam marks on mahresult.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check MSBSHSE Class 12 supplementary results.

Here is how to check Maharashtra 12th supplementary result2019: 1) Visit the Maharashtra board official result website at mahresult.nic.in 2) Click on ‘HSC Examination Result July 2019’ 3) Enter roll number and mother’s first name on the login page 4) Click on ‘view result’ 5) Results will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Students can apply for a photocopy of their answersheets between August 26 and September 14.

(With inputs from Ankita Bhatkhande from Mumbai)

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 13:12 IST