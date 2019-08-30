Maharashtra SSC 10th supplementary Result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check at mahresult.nic.in

education

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the SSC or Class 10 supplementary exam results 2019.

Students who have apppeared in the exam can check their Maharashtra Board SSC (Class 10) supplementary exam marks on mahresult.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check MSBSHSE Class 10 supplementary results.

Here is how to check Maharashtra 10th supplementary result 2019:



1) Visit the Maharashtra board official result website at mahresult.nic.in 2) Click on ‘SSC Examination Result July 2019’ 3) Enter roll number and mother’s first name on the login page 4) Click on ‘view result’ 5) Results will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

The state recorded 22.86% result while Mumbai division which also consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar recorded 14.48% result. A total of 2,21,629 students had appeared for the exams which were conducted in July-August of which 53,934 appeared from the Mumbai region alone. Latur region recorded the highest pass percentage with 31.49% students passing the exam.

All the students who have passed their supplementary exams can now apply for FYJC admissions under the recently announced first come, first served (FCFS) round which begins on September 3. Students who have failed in one or two subjects can apply under the ATKT (Allowed to keep term) category for FYJC admission in the same round.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 13:36 IST