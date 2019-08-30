Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2019 declared, 22.86% pass, Mumbai division records 14.48% result

education

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC or Class 10 supplementary exam results 2019 on Friday, August 30.

The state recorded 22.86% result while Mumbai division which also consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar recorded 14.48% result. A total of 2,21,629 students had appeared for the exams which were conducted in July-August of which 53,934 appeared from the Mumbai region alone. Latur region recorded the highest pass percentage with 31.49% students passing the exam.

All the students who have passed their supplementary exams can now apply for FYJC admissions under the recently announced first come, first served (FCFS) round which begins on September 3. Students who have failed in one or two subjects can apply under the ATKT (Allowed to keep term) category for FYJC admission in the same round.

The Maharashtra State Board Class 10 supplementary examination was held in July. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results at mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) SSC annual examination results were declared in June and the examinations were held between March 1 and March 22, 2019 and 17,00,813 students had registered. The pass percentage for Class 10 examination saw a huge dip (From 89.41% in 2018 to 77.10% in 2019)

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) has recently declared the Class 12 (HSC) supplementary exams results in which 23.17% passed. A total of 1,31,603 students had appeared for the exams which were conducted in July-August of which 37,071 appeared from the Mumbai region alone. Latur region recorded the highest pass percentage of 33.89%.

