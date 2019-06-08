Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Maharashtra board 10th result to be declared at 1pm today

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2019 MSBSHSE 10th Result: The Maharashtra State Board SSC results to be declared at 1pm today.

By Ankita Bhatkhande/Nilesh Mathur | Jun 08, 2019 10:49 IST
highlights

The SSC results or Class 10 results of Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announced on Saturday. The Maharashtra board SSC examination 2019 was held between March 1 and March 22 and 17,00,813 students had registered for it.

Around 4 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra board Class 10 examinations from the Mumbai divisional board, which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar. The number of fresh candidates who registered for the exam from Mumbai divisional board saw an increase of 12.77% - up from 3,39,899 in 2018 to 3,83,320 in 2019.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on mahresult.nic.in

10:47 AM IST

First time when the exams were held under revised syllabus

This is the first time when the exams were held after the state board revised the syllabus and scrapped orals for languages and social sciences.

10:25 AM IST

4 lakh students had registered from the Mumbai divisional board

From the Mumbai divisional board, which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar, close to 4 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 examinations.

10:04 AM IST

17,00,813 students had registered for Maharashtra SSC exam

The MSBSHSE SSC examination 2019 was held in March and 17,00,813 students had registered.

09:44 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC exam was held in March

The MSBSHSE SSC examination 2019 was held between March 1 and March 22.

09: 35 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC results will be announced at 1pm

The SSC results or Class 10 results of Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announced at 1pm.

09:23 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC results today

The Maharashtra State Board SSC results to be declared today.

