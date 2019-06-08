Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Maharashtra board 10th result to be declared at 1pm today
Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2019 MSBSHSE 10th Result: The Maharashtra State Board SSC results to be declared at 1pm today.
-
10:47 AM IST
First time when the exams were held under revised syllabus
-
10:25 AM IST
4 lakh students had registered from the Mumbai divisional board
-
10:04 AM IST
17,00,813 students had registered for Maharashtra SSC exam
-
09:44 AM IST
Maharashtra SSC exam was held in March
-
09: 35 AM IST
Maharashtra SSC results will be announced at 1pm
-
09:23 AM IST
Maharashtra SSC results today
The SSC results or Class 10 results of Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announced on Saturday. The Maharashtra board SSC examination 2019 was held between March 1 and March 22 and 17,00,813 students had registered for it.
Around 4 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra board Class 10 examinations from the Mumbai divisional board, which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar. The number of fresh candidates who registered for the exam from Mumbai divisional board saw an increase of 12.77% - up from 3,39,899 in 2018 to 3,83,320 in 2019.
Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on mahresult.nic.in
