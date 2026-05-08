Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 out: How to check scorecards on official website, DigiLocker

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 for Class 10 students. Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 declared; here’s how to check scorecards on official website and DigiLocker (ANI File)

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can now access their scorecards online through the board’s official website.

How to check Maharashtra class 10 result 2026 online 1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

How to check results on DigiLocker Apart from the official website, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker:

1. Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website, DigiLocker.

2. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.

3. Go to the “Issued Documents” section.

4. Search for Maharashtra SSC under the Education category.

5. The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

6. Download and print the marksheet for future use.