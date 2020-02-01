e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Mobile phones banned in a women’s college of Maharashtra ‘to boost student performance’

Mobile phones banned in a women’s college of Maharashtra ‘to boost student performance’

Although students are not allowed to carry their own phones on campus, a couple of handsets are kept in the reading room for emergencies.

education Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
(REUTERS)
         

In a bid to improve students’ focus on education, a women’s college in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has banned the use of mobile phones inside its campus.

The move comes at a time when mobile phones have become an indelible part of everyday living, where youngsters are glued to social media.

Speaking to PTI, Principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Women’s College, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said, “We were searching for measures to enhance the process of learning and we found that students could concentrate better when they are not allowed to carry their cellphones to classrooms.” With more than 3,000 students, the women’s college offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The ban, which was imposed 15 days ago, has not only helped students focus better in classrooms, but also improved their interaction with their peers, Dr Farooqui said.

Although students are not allowed to carry their own phones on campus, a couple of handsets are kept in the reading room for emergencies, he added.

“Initially, the decision was taken as a punishment for overuse of cellphones, but now students and staff are cooperating in the effort to enhance the learning and teaching process,” the principal claimed.

Students, who travel to the college from far away places, have to deposit their phones once they enter the campus and collect them on their way home, he added.

Head of the Political Science department Prof Dr T A Paithankar said, “Initially, we also found the decision to be restrictive, but now studentsare concentrating on their studies and I am sure that this will reflect in their exam results.” A student on the condition of anonymity said, “We are getting to know the world around us, as now have plenty of time to read newspapers and magazines in the library.”

tags
top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News