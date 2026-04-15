MP Board 10th Result 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki tops MPBSE 10th Result with 499/500 | Check toppers list

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10th Result for the 2026 examinations on Wednesday. Along with the result, the state board has also released the list of toppers.

For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks.(Unsplash/Representational)

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For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks. Track MP Board Results 2026 here

As per the official list released by the board, Amay Gupta and Akshara Chaudhary have secured the second position with 498 marks. Meanwhile, seven students have bagged the third position with 497 marks.

MP Board 10th Result 2026: Check MPBSE Class 10 toppers list

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Pratibha Singh Solanki 499 2 Amay Gupta 498 2 Akshara Chaudhary 498 3 Himanshi Dhakad 497 3 Shivam Bopche 497 3 Yogendra Singh Parmar 497 3 Nikita Farkose 497 3 Avneesh Kumar Nai 497 3 Arjun Singh Rajput 497 3 Ananya Verma 497 4 Shreya Jain 496 4 Rashmi Gadari 496 4 Anuj Pushpad 496 4 Suhani Bhadoria 496 4 Anmol Goyal 496 4 Naman Patel 496 4 Priyanka Yadav 496 4 Uday Mishra 496 4 Khushi Rajput 496 4 Bhuvi Bisen 496 4 Shruti Pandey 496 4 Shraddha Mishra 496 View All

Check MP Board Result for Class 10 on HT Portal

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the merit list released for the High School Certification examination, a total of 17 students have secured the fifth position, 33 students at sixth, 79 students have bagged the seventh position and over 35 students have placed eighth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the merit list released for the High School Certification examination, a total of 17 students have secured the fifth position, 33 students at sixth, 79 students have bagged the seventh position and over 35 students have placed eighth. {{/usCountry}}

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This year, 73.42 per cent of regular students have passed the MPBSE Class 10th Board Exam.

With the result now declared, the state board added that the girls have once again outperformed the boys in the Class 10th Result. The pass percentage of girls stands at 77.52 per cent, while boys recorded 69.31 per cent.

A total of 378 students have secured places on the merit list, including 235 girls and 143 boys.

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