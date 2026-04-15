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MP Board 10th Result 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki tops MPBSE 10th Result with 499/500 | Check toppers list

For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 01:13 pm IST
Reported by Shruti Tomar | Edited by HT News Desk
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The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10th Result for the 2026 examinations on Wednesday. Along with the result, the state board has also released the list of toppers.

For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks.(Unsplash/Representational)

For the MP Board Class 10 result, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district has secured the first rank in the state by obtaining 499 out of 500 marks. Track MP Board Results 2026 here

As per the official list released by the board, Amay Gupta and Akshara Chaudhary have secured the second position with 498 marks. Meanwhile, seven students have bagged the third position with 497 marks.

MP Board 10th Result 2026: Check MPBSE Class 10 toppers list

RankStudent NameMarks
1Pratibha Singh Solanki499
2Amay Gupta498
2Akshara Chaudhary498
3Himanshi Dhakad497
3Shivam Bopche497
3Yogendra Singh Parmar497
3Nikita Farkose497
3Avneesh Kumar Nai497
3Arjun Singh Rajput497
3Ananya Verma497
4Shreya Jain496
4Rashmi Gadari496
4Anuj Pushpad496
4Suhani Bhadoria496
4Anmol Goyal496
4Naman Patel496
4Priyanka Yadav496
4Uday Mishra496
4Khushi Rajput496
4Bhuvi Bisen496
4Shruti Pandey496
4Shraddha Mishra496

Check MP Board Result for Class 10 on HT Portal

This year, 73.42 per cent of regular students have passed the MPBSE Class 10th Board Exam.

With the result now declared, the state board added that the girls have once again outperformed the boys in the Class 10th Result. The pass percentage of girls stands at 77.52 per cent, while boys recorded 69.31 per cent.

A total of 378 students have secured places on the merit list, including 235 girls and 143 boys.

 
board exams madhya pradesh mpbse class 10 results
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and RBSE 12th Result LIVE, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and RBSE 12th Result LIVE, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Home / Education News / MP Board 10th Result 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki tops MPBSE 10th Result with 499/500 | Check toppers list
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