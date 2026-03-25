MP Board 5th results 2026 out: Pass percentage, how to check results and other details

MP Board 5th results 2026 declared: The results for MP Board Class 5 have been declared and 95.14% students have passed the exam with more than 11 lakh students of private and government schools having appeared in the exam. Track live updates on MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 Photo for representation (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The exams were held between February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026.

Also read: MP Board 8th results 2026 out: 93.83% students pass RSKMP Class 8 exams

In 2025, a total of 1117961 students appeared for the Class 5 exam out of which 1036368 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 92.70%.

If you are a student who appeared in the Class 5 board exam, here is how you can check your results:

Follow these steps to check the results: Visit the official website of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh, at rskmp.in.