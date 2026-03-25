MP Board 8th results 2026 out: 93.83% students pass RSKMP Class 8 exams

MP Board 8th results out: The results for Class 8 of Madhya Pradesh Board are out. The pass percentage for this year's Class 8 exam is 93.83% as more than 11 lakh students had appeared in the exams held between February 20 to 28, 2026. This marks a slight raise in last year's pass percentage which was 90.02%. Track live updates on MP Board 5th, 8th Results Photo for representation (HT Photo)

The results were declared by Madhya Pradesh education minister Uday Pratap Singh. Candidates who appeared for Class 8 board examinations can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

Also read: RSKMP Class 8 results declared: How to check score, direct link here

How to check Class 8 results Students who appeared for Class 8 board exams can see the results on the official Rajya Shiksha Kendra website at rskmp.in. To access the results, students will need their roll number or Samagra ID.

Follow these steps to check the results: