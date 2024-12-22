National Mathematics Day 2024: Date, history, significance of the day and interesting facts about Srinivasa Ramanujan

India celebrates National Mathematics Day on December 22, marking the birth anniversary of the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Initiated in 2012 by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the day honours Ramanujan's remarkable contributions to mathematics. National Mathematics Day 2024: Date, history and significance (Konrad Jacobs / Wikimedia Common)

Beyond Ramanujan, National Mathematics Day recognises the vital role of mathematics in our everyday lives. Math is essential for everything, from simple tasks like calculating a grocery bill to complex scientific challenges. This day reminds us how math helps solve real-world problems, advances technology, and contributes to global progress.

Here are some interesting facts about Srinivasa Ramanujan’s life and career: