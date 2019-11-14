e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Need to look at internationalisation of education holistically, says MEA additional secretary

“We need to look at internationalisation of education holistically. It does not only mean sending Indian students abroad but also welcoming foreign students in India,” Dinesh Patnaik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs said.

education Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Dinesh Patnaik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs.
Dinesh Patnaik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs.(ANI file)
         

Internationalisation of education does not only mean sending Indian students abroad but also welcoming foreign students in the country, Dinesh Patnaik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Patnaik made the comments at the two-day Education Summit, which is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“We need to look at internationalisation of education holistically. It does not only mean sending Indian students abroad but also welcoming foreign students in India,” he said.

“The government is working on a global students’ platform which gives all information regarding all educational institutions of the world at one place for ease of students,” Patnaik added.

The summit is being attended by academicians, government representatives as well as stakeholders of education sector. “The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been working on internationalisation of higher education before this word became fashionable,” Akhilesh Mishra, Director General, Indian Council for Culture Relations (ICCR) said at the event.

Indian Institutes of Technology Madras’ Dean of International Relations, Mahesh Panchagnula, pitched for dual degree programmes for foreign students.

“We need to bridge measures and dual degree programmes for foreign students so that they can start looking at India as a positive education option,” he said at the conclave.

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News