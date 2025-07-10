NEET PG 2025: NBEMS says it has 2 websites, 1 WhatsApp channel, warns candidates against fake ones

NEET PG 2025: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced that it has two official websites – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in – which candidates should refer to authentic information regarding exams conducted by it, which includes the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG). NBEMS has also mentioned an official WhatsApp channel (link below) where aspirants can access authentic information about NEET PG 2025 and other examinations. NEET PG 2025: NBEMS says it has 2 websites, 1 WhatsApp channel(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NBEMS said all notices issued by it from July 2020 have QR codes which will redirect the user to the official website.

“Unscrupulous agents / touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing,” NBEMS said.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents / touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails / SMS or forged documents or social media.”

Also read: UP NEET PG 2025: Candidates who left seat last year debarred from counselling

The board said it does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS.

“If any email / SMS / message on social media is received or circulated in the name of NBEMS, please cross verify the information from the official website of NBEMS,” it added.

The board has asked candidates to report such incidents at reportumc@natboard.edu.in and/or to the local police for further investigation.

NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2025 admit card on July 31, and the examination will be held on August 3, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm. The result will be announced on September 3, 2025.

Also read: NEET PG 2025 exam to be held on August 3, check revised schedule here

For more details, candidates can visit the NBEMS official websites.