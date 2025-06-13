NEET PG 2025: Exam city resubmission window to open today at natboard.edu.in, check revised exam cities list

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will open the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window on June 13, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can find the link on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The link will be activated at 3 pm today. NEET PG 2025: Exam city resubmission window to open today at natboard.edu.in

The last date for choosing the exam city is June 17, 2025. During submission of the online application form, candidate will be able to see only those cities where testing seats are available. The allotment of venue in the chosen Exam City will be done by NBEMS.The exact venue will be informed to the candidates through admit cards. The Candidates shall make their own arrangement for travel/boarding etc.

The selection of Exam City by the candidates will be on First Come First Serve Basis.

The edit window will open on June 20 and will close on June 22, 2025. The exam city details will be informed to the candidates on July 21, 2025.

The admit card will be issued on July 31, 2025 and the examination will be held on August 3, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm. The result will be announced on September 3, 2025.

NEET PG 2025: How to fill exam city details

For re-submission of the exam city details, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Now select the exam city and other details.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

