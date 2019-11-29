e-paper
New Zealand’s university signs MoU with National Institute of Fashion Technology

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed at the New Zealand High Commission, is in line with New Zealand’s continued efforts to strengthen its education ties with India.

education Updated: Nov 29, 2019 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
National Institute of Fashion Technology.
National Institute of Fashion Technology. (nift.ac.in )
         

New Zealand’s Massey University signed an agreement with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Thursday to collaborate in the area of ‘sustainable fashion’.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed at the New Zealand High Commission here, is in line with New Zealand’s continued efforts to strengthen its education ties with India.

The MoU between the College of Creative Arts, Massey University, New Zealand and NIFT in India will be basis for discussions around staff and student exchange along with research agendas that hold great potential for collaboration and international research.

“The College of Creative Arts values the Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia programme and we commend the entire team for facilitating this opportunity for students to collaborate with NIFT to address sustainable fashion design, one of the societal challenges of our age,” Claire Robinson, Vice-Chancellor, Massey University said.

Both institutions are collaborating as part of a sustainable fashion team project titled “Make Fashion Circular: A New Sustainability Paradigm”. Eight students from Massey University participated with NIFT students to develop concepts for innovative circular solutions to fashion design and production.

The project and all related visits will also be captured on film by the students of Massey University Creative Media Production to create a sustainable fashion documentary.

