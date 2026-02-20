Four officials of a private school and other staff members have been booked after 11 students of Class 10 missed their CBSE mathematics examination allegedly due to not receiving admit cards, police said on Thursday. 11 Class 10 students miss board examination in Gurugram; 4 school officials booked (Santosh Kumar )

The students had missed their examination on Tuesday after the Educrest International School, located in Sector 9B, allegedly failed to provide admit cards amid an affiliation dispute, they said.

A resident of New Colony had approached police, alleging that he enrolled his daughter in a school, reportedly affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), they added.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against school chairman Vinay Kataria, principal Riddhima Kataria, vice principal Simar Batra, coordinator Sonia and other staff members, under relevant sections of the BNS on Wednesday at Sector 9A police station, they said.

Earlier, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar had also ordered an enquiry into the case of 11 Class 10 students of a private school being unable to appear for their first CBSE board exam.

The students claimed that they were "duped" by the school, whose CBSE affiliation was valid only up to Class VIII.

The matter came to light on Tuesday, the day of the examination.

The students' parents went to the police to highlight how the school had fooled them by admitting their children to higher classes without having a valid affiliation.

The District Elementary Education Office (DEEO), while examining the school's credentials found that it lacked authorisation from the CBSE to run classes for Grades 9 and 10, they added.

The parents called the school a fraud, claiming it delayed issuing admit cards on one pretext or another, and sent their children to the exam centre on Tuesday, knowing that they would be denied entry.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and initiated the investigation, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

"Information will also be obtained from the education department and board officials, based on which effective action will be ensured against the accused," he said.