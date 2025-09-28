Seven juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly beating up a 15-year-old boy outside a school in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, who died after the assault, police said on Saturday. 15-year-old boy dies after assault by schoolmates in Delhi's Mangolpuri; seven juveniles held

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, they said.

Police said the incident took place around 5 pm on Friday, days after the victim had a quarrel with one of the juveniles arrested in the case.

The cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

"There was an altercation earlier in the week. On Friday, the victim had hit one of the boys, and later that day, he was assaulted by the group. No weapon was used and no major external injury was seen," he said.

Family members of the boy, who is a student of Class 10, alleged negligence by the school staff.

"When a fight had already taken place in the afternoon, why did they not inform the parents or police? The guard was present, yet nothing was done. Now the child has died, who will be held accountable?" a relative asked.

The teenager was rushed to a hospital after the assault, where he died during treatment. Earlier, officials had said some outsiders had also joined the attack after school hours.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and questioning witnesses. Further investigation is underway, police said.