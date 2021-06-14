AKTU students demand cancellation of examinations

A large number of students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) have jointly raised their voice, on Twitter, demanding cancellation of examinations and promoting students to the next level because appearing in the online test is next to impossible owing to the poor internet connectivity especially in the rural areas.

Anshul Kumar, a student said, "There is a huge network problem at our place. I was unable to attend online classes properly. Every time I tried to join the online class, it got disconnected automatically due to the weak internet connection. In these circumstances, it is nearly impossible to appear in the online examinations."

Another student, Harikesh Maurya tweeted, "Sir, please promote all student because I and many other students live in rural areas and there is poor network connectivity. We are unable to attend the online classes. Moreover, only 30-40 per cent syllabus has been completed which is not enough for the university to hold exams for the entire semester."

In a similar tone, Satya Shri also tweeted, "Promote all students because we are not ready for online examination. Only 30 to 35 per cent syllabus is complete through the online classes, so how we will give the examination? Therefore, please promote all students in this pandemic condition."

Priya Chaudhary’ tweet reads, "For solving the objective question paper, in-depth knowledge is a must. But in a short time, it is not possible. Hence it is unfair to conduct the examination in this situation."

Shivamsh Tiwari asserted that we are not robots who can cover a 6-month syllabus in a month without proper classes. "It means you all are encouraging cheating."

Another student Ajay Singh is now demanding the university to return the examination fees. He said as there is no offline exam then the university should return their fee. "We paid Rs 4100 for a semester exam. The university thus raised ₹41 crore from one lakh students. Where has that money gone?" he said.

Taking a potshot at the AKTU, Shiva Kumar, a student said, "The University which is unable to declare online results properly is now going to conduct online exams." He further added that first-time MCQ type question paper may impact their results.