AKTU students intensify drive for online exam after CM tweet on COVID third wave

Students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, intensified their virtual campaign for online exams soon after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday in his tweet spoke about fear of third Covid wave and said the state government was fully prepared to deal with it.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:32 PM IST
ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow

In the wake of the threat of new Covid variant Omicron, the chief minister tweeted, "Fears of third wave of Corona are being expressed. The central and the state governments are fully prepared to deal with it. We have provided best health facilities to the common man. We are taking forward the big campaign of providing free test, free vaccine and free food grains."

Soon a number of AKTU students took to social media to draw the chief minister's attention towards their semester exams beginning on December 28. Tagging CM, a Twitter handle Aktuchatrasangh tweeted, "AKTU scheduled semester exam from December 28 especially at a time when Section 144 has been imposed in the state and people are in grip of fear of Corona. Students are not ready for offline exam." The user has appealed to chief minister to direct vice chancellor to conduct online exam only.

The students have also sought intervention of governor Anandiben Patel, chancellor of the university, for cancellation of offline exam. 

AKTU vice chancellor prof Vineet Kansal said the university was keeping a watch on the situation. "Given the present situation, exam will be held offline and students must prepare for it." 

Technical education secretary Alok Kumar said they were watching the situation and instead of the online campaign, the students must concentrate on studies.

