Bids to be invited for private partners to run 10 more ITIs, nine polytechnics

Bids will be invited for private partners to run 10 more industrial training institutes (ITIs) and nine polytechnics in the state in the next few days, said UP technical education secretary Alok Kumar in a tweet on Wednesday.

Private partners are supposed to run these institutes for 20 years and there will be a system to review their performance on a regular basis, he said.

Kumar’s tweet reads, "The UP Cabinet approved selection of successful bidders for running 6 polytechnic and 6 ITIs on public private partnership mode. The private partner were selected on Quality cum Cost Based Selection (QCBS) model."

“Thirty-one were put under bid, we could select 12 and the rest 19 will be rebid,” Kumar said.

A certain percentage of students ranging between 35-60% will be admitted on government rates, he said.

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to run government polytechnics and government industrial training institutes (ITIs) in cooperation with private partnership on the public private partnership (PPP) model, an official said.