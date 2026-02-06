BITS Pilani collaborates with Siemens to launch joint certification program in PCB Design and Analysis

BITS Pilani, through its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP), has collaborated with Siemens EDA to launch joint certification programmes in PCB Design and Analysis.

As per a press statement issued by BITS Pilani, this program is designed to develop industry-ready professionals with hands-on expertise in schematic and multilayer PCB design, high-speed signal integrity, power integrity, and EMI/EMC analysis. Participants will train on Siemens EDA’s industry-leading Xpedition and HyperLynx platforms, gaining practical skills aligned with real-world design and manufacturing challenges.

Speaking about the launch, Prof. G. Sundar, Director, BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes Division, said, “The collaboration between BITS Pilani WILP and Siemens EDA reflects our belief that sustained industry–academia partnerships are essential for meaningful educational impact. By working closely with Siemens EDA, we are creating learning experiences that evolve with industry needs, ensuring that our students and professionals remain relevant, adaptable, and prepared to lead future design and manufacturing initiatives.”

This joint certification will emphasise experimental and problem-based learning. The programme will be open to working professionals, students, and industry engineers, addressing critical skill needs across semiconductor design, automotive electronics, and industrial automation.