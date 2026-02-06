BITS Pilani collaborates with Siemens to launch joint certification program in PCB Design and Analysis
BITS Pilani has collaborated with Siemens to launch joint certification program in PCB Design and Analysis.
BITS Pilani, through its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP), has collaborated with Siemens EDA to launch joint certification programmes in PCB Design and Analysis.
As per a press statement issued by BITS Pilani, this program is designed to develop industry-ready professionals with hands-on expertise in schematic and multilayer PCB design, high-speed signal integrity, power integrity, and EMI/EMC analysis. Participants will train on Siemens EDA’s industry-leading Xpedition and HyperLynx platforms, gaining practical skills aligned with real-world design and manufacturing challenges.
BITS Pilani launches two courses on AI, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity for professionals
Speaking about the launch, Prof. G. Sundar, Director, BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes Division, said, “The collaboration between BITS Pilani WILP and Siemens EDA reflects our belief that sustained industry–academia partnerships are essential for meaningful educational impact. By working closely with Siemens EDA, we are creating learning experiences that evolve with industry needs, ensuring that our students and professionals remain relevant, adaptable, and prepared to lead future design and manufacturing initiatives.”
IIIT Delhi launches Networks for AI/ML Systems course on AI fabrics and systems
This joint certification will emphasise experimental and problem-based learning. The programme will be open to working professionals, students, and industry engineers, addressing critical skill needs across semiconductor design, automotive electronics, and industrial automation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More