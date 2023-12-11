Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty and Esri India join hands to launch MMGEIS program

Aiming to make India a global skilling and innovation hub for geospatial technology, the Indian Public Policy Think Tank Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS) and Esri India Technologies Pvt Ltd announced the decision to collaborate to launch the ‘Master Mentors Geo-Enabling Indian Scholars’ (MMGEIS) program in the country.

According to a press release by Esri India, the ‘Master Mentors Geo-Enabling Indian Scholars’ (MMGEIS) program targets students from 8th grade to undergraduate levels and will tap pan-India talent through a comprehensive process. Students will be provided with vision talks and interaction with Master Mentors, one-on-one mentoring by experts and interactive activities.

The program, according to the press release, will also work towards fostering a strong IP framework to enable more patents from India in its journey towards becoming a global geospatial innovation hub.

According to Esri India, the MOU was signed by Vinit Goenka, Secretary, Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty and Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, in the presence of Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO.

“When we conceived MMGEIS, our intention was to extend this idea and offer students a platform to develop skills that would shape them into thought leaders. Through MMGEIS, we aim to nurture the personal growth of students by fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills,” said Vinit Goenka, Secretary, Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty.

The MMGEIS program according to the media release, is designed to spread awareness at the school and college levels and set the stage for next-generation geospatial research and innovation by mentoring students under the guidance of leading scientists and innovators.

The pilot project of the program will be launched in January 2024, and the full-fledged program will be rolled out from June 2024. Notably, the program is also in line with the focus of the National Education Policy 2020.