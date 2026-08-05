The Centre has proposed creating Drug-Free Campuses extending up to a 500-metre radius around educational institutions and introducing consent-based drug screening for students as part of student wellness programmes at Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutions under the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029).

Centre proposes drug-free campuses, consent-based student drug screening in higher education institutions (Sansad TV)

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Informing Parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the three-year roadmap also focuses on preventive education, awareness campaigns, counselling and community participation to foster safe and drug-free educational environments.

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"Further, consent-based screening Test for students as part of the student wellness programme is also proposed in the Vision Document at Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutions," Rai said.

Highlighting the scope of the initiative, MoS Rai emphasised that it forms part of a structured, time-bound roadmap aimed at ensuring safer environments for students.

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{{^usCountry}} "The initiative forms part of the three-year, time-bound roadmap under the Vision Document, which also promotes Drug-Free Campuses, preventive education, awareness programmes, counselling and community participation to create a safe and drug-free environment in educational institutions," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The initiative forms part of the three-year, time-bound roadmap under the Vision Document, which also promotes Drug-Free Campuses, preventive education, awareness programmes, counselling and community participation to create a safe and drug-free environment in educational institutions," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called youth "Amritpidhi" of India, asserting that they will take the nation to the goal of a developed India by 2047 and that it is essential for them to stay away from addiction and drugs.

The Prime Minister, who launched 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' and addressed a diverse assembly including over one crore young citizens connected from more than 28,000 locations through videoconferencing on August 2, said the country needs the energy, imagination, and talent of youth.

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"You are the Amritpidhi of India. You will shape the direction of your lives in the next 20-25 years, and it is you who will lead the nation to the goal of a developed India by 2047. You will be seated at its pinnacle. The opportunity to savour all its sweetness will be yours alone," he said.

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"The nation needs your energy, your imagination, and your talent, so staying free from addiction is absolutely essential--for the sake of the country and for your own life," he added.

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The Prime Minister explained that the 'Drug-Free Youth for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan is also about serving the broader interests of families, society, and the entire nation.

He stressed that achieving Viksit Bharat requires a physically healthy, mentally robust, and highly confident younger generation completely free from self-destructive habits. (ANI)