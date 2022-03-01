Home / Education / News / CG Vyapam answer keys released for DEO and Assistant Grade 3 (VDAG21) exams
CG Vyapam answer keys released for DEO and Assistant Grade 3 (VDAG21) exams

  • CG Vyapam answer keys: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) Raipur on Monday released the model answer for Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Assistant grade 3 (VDAG21) 2021 examination.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 03:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the model answer from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CG Vyapam conducted the Data Entry Operator and Assistant grade 3 (VDAG21) 2021 exam on February 6, 2022 from 9am to 12:15pm.

If candidates have any objection/s against the Model Answer, then they can raise objections by writing via post and email at egvyapam.dawaapatti2021@gmail.com.

The last date to present the objection by 5pm on March 5. While sending mail Candidates should write the name of examination in the subject of mail i.e. VDAG21. Candidates should note that separate claim to be submitted for each question to be challenged.

Steps to download Model Answer for Data Entry Operator and Assistant Grade 3 (VDAG21) exam:

1. Visit the official website of CG Vyapam at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

2. On the home page click on link for Model Answer in top nav bar

3. A page containing link for 'Model Ans of VDAG21 Eligibility Exam- 2021' will open

4. Click on the&lt;strong&gt; link&lt;/strong&gt; and Model Answer VDAG21 will open 

5. You can download and take its print out for future reference

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
