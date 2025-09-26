CM Yogi Adityanath transfers ₹89.96 crore to 3.96 lakh students as scholarship

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday transferred ₹89.96 crore to 3.96 lakh students at a scholarship distribution program in Lucknow. Addressing the public meeting, CM Yogi lauded the Centre's New Education Policy and announced the 'One Nation, One Scholarship' system.. (HT file)

Addressing the public meeting, CM Yogi lauded the Centre's New Education Policy and announced the 'One Nation, One Scholarship' system.

"Education is a fundamental right in our country, and education has been made inclusive through the New Education Policy by Prime Minister Modi in 2020. In the coming times, the 'One Nation, One Scholarship' system will also be introduced. Students will receive the scholarship amount with a click as soon as they take admission in the school," he said.

Taking a veiled jibe at the Opposition, CM Yogi claimed that the students from the Scheduled Tribes did not receive scholarships before 2017.

He said, "More than 4,00,000 students are receiving scholarships today, and this program is organised to ensure they receive scholarships on time. Before 2017, students were often discriminated against, and Scheduled Tribes were not given scholarships in 2016-17, which we distributed after our government came to power. I have received complaints that Scheduled Tribes were not receiving scholarships in some areas because data was not uploaded."

"However, we are going to decide to provide scholarships to these students before Diwali. The role of the officials responsible for the delay in scholarships has been determined, and action will be taken," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, sharing an X post, CM Yogi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and wrote, "Education plays a significant role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Under the illustrious leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, over the past 11 years, the path to development for the underprivileged has been paved by connecting them with scholarships and fee reimbursement arrangements through excellent and superior education."