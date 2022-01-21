Covid +ve candidates can appear in UPTET on Jan 23

Candidates who test positive with Covid-19 will be allowed to appear in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) to be held on January 23 (Sunday).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to make separate arrangements for candidates testing positive for Covid-19. Authorities have also been asked to set up a Covid care centre at each exam centre, he said.

"In view to ensure fairness of teacher eligibility test (TET), all necessary security-related measures should be made. Incidents like paper leak will not be acceptable at all. For any disorder or untoward incident, the DM, BSA, in-charge of the examination centre, all will be held responsible," the office of the CM tweeted.

UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, last year, after a paper leak came to the fore, following which several people were arrested hours before the exam. Some senior officials of the examination regulatory body in Prayagraj were also found guilty in a subsequent probe by the state government.

To maintain the integrity of the examination the additional chief secretary, home, additional director general, law and order, the principal secretary, basic education, along with district magistrates, basic education officers, and other officers concerned, have been asked to look into the arrangements through videoconferencing.

The chief minister also instructed the officials that the past records of institutes must be taken into account before making an exam centre. He said the institutions with the dubious image must not be made exam centres at all. The result of UPTET-2021 will be declared on February 25. The examination would be conducted in two shifts— 10 am to 12:30 pm for primary level teachers and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm for upper primary level teachers.

All preparations should be checked for the systematic conduct of the TET on January 23, he said.

