Covid-19: Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed till May 22

All the primary schools and kindergartens in Bangladesh will remain closed till May 22 due to an expected highly transmissible variant of the COVID-19 virus.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:38 AM IST
A worker sanitizes the classrooms ahead of the opening of schools after the COVID-19 outbreak, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The government has again extended the ongoing closure of all schools of the country to protect the students from the new variants of the novel coronavirus, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The students will stay at home during this time and continue online education activities, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said on Sunday.

As further notified, the students have to abide by the health guidelines and regulations issued by the Ministry of Health and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Previously, the education ministry had declared that they would open the educational institutions at the end of this month, but the recent surge of Covid-19 cases led them to reconsider the decision.

3,908 people have been infected with Covid-19 while 35 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

