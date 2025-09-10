The Delhi government has directed all schools to organise the Veer Gatha 5.0 competition by September 20 to promote awareness of the life stories of gallantry award winners and encourage students to develop a sense of patriotism and civic responsibility. Delhi govt directs schools to organise Veer Gatha 5.0 competition by September 20

Following a letter from the Ministry of Education dated September 1, and in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, schools have been asked to engage students in projects and activities based on the lives of gallantry award winners.

The best entries will be selected for national recognition and awarded during the Republic Day celebrations in 2026, according to a circular issued by the SCERT on Wednesday.

Schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), aided schools, the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), and private institutions have been asked to conduct the competition and upload their best entries on the MyGov portal in line with the provided instructions, the circular stated.

In addition, schools are required to establish a dedicated "Veer Gatha Corner" focusing on gallantry awardees, military traditions, strategies, and the wars and struggles of great warriors, soldiers, and rulers. Photographs of these corners may be shared on the social media platform X, tagging the Defence Minister and Delhi Chief Minister, the circular read.

It further stated that all District Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) have been instructed to share the circular with schools under their management. Considering the examination schedules in government schools, the competition will be held before the exams.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, schools are asked to nominate nodal officers at the state, district, and institutional levels. Their complete details, including name, designation, mobile number, and email address, were submitted to the Ministry of Education on September 5, it added.

The Veer Gatha 5.0 competition is part of the government's efforts to instil patriotism and civic consciousness among students through inspiring stories of bravery and heroism, the circular concluded.