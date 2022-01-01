Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Dharmendra Pradhan to launch 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on Jan 1
news

Dharmendra Pradhan to launch 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on Jan 1

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1.
Dharmendra Pradhan to launch 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on Jan 1
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:36 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1.

An Education Ministry release said the campaign marks an important step to improve learning levels of students as it develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and the ability to express both verbally and in writing. It helps children to relate to their surroundings and to real-life situations.

"Children studying in Balvatika to grade VIII will be part of this campaign. The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from January 1, 2022 to April 10, 2022," the release said.

The reading campaign aims to have the participation of all stakeholders at the national and state levels including children, teachers, parents, community and education administrators.

The campaign will include one activity per week per group with a focus on making reading enjoyable and evoking sustained interest in it among students.

A comprehensive guideline on reading campaign with an age-appropriate weekly calendar of activities has been prepared and shared with states and UTs, the release said.

The activities can be done by children with the help of teachers, parents, peers, siblings or other family members.

RELATED STORIES

The release said that in order to make the campaign effective, the activities have been kept simple and enjoyable so that these can also be easily conducted with the materials or resources available at home and with the help of parents, peers and siblings, in case the schools are closed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dharmendra pradhan education
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP