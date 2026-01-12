DRDO offers paid internship opportunities for Engineering, Science, Psychology UG, PG students
DRDO is offering paid internship opportunities for Engineering, Science, Psychology UG, PG students. The selection process can be checked here.
Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO is offering internship opportunities for various engineering, science, psychology UG and PG students. Candidates who want to apply for these internship programs can find the details on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
These are paid internship opportunities for candidates who are under graduate/pursuing post graduate engineering students and pursuing science post graduate students and final year post graduate students pursuing psychology.
The duration of internship / project work training will be for a period of 06 months. Completion certificate will be issued to students after completion of 06 months from date of joining the internship program. The stipend is ₹5000/- per month for each intern.
The Stipend of the entire duration will be paid in two equal instalments that is Rs.15000/- after completion of 3 months and another Rs.15000/- after completion of 6 months of internship as per DRDO guidelines. Minimum 15 days attendance in a month will be required for completing the internship.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of students having good academic track record. Principal/ Director of Institution should provide the request letter to highly deserving meritorious students only. Brief Bio-data <300 words> highlighting achievements to be enclosed. Award/Professional membership: if any, to be mentioned.
Selection will be made on merit /interaction over VC/Telephone. Shortlisted students will only be notified about the joining procedures and regarding undertaking forms and indemnity bond to be filled by them and by the Head of their Institution.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.
