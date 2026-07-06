DU counselling: Colleges launch counselling sessions to help students with preference lists

With the second phase of the University of Delhi's undergraduate admission process now underway, several colleges have begun organising counselling and outreach programmes to help aspirants navigate the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), prepare their course preferences and resolve admission-related queries.

Delhi University (File Photo)

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Among them, Miranda House is holding a three-day Open House Session (Phase II) from Monday to Wednesday, while Hansraj College has launched a two-day 'Hansraj Campus Connect' programme for prospective students and their parents.

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Miranda House said the Open House, to be held daily from 10 am to 1 pm at the college campus, is aimed at helping Class 12 girl students and their parents understand various aspects of the admission process.

Faculty members and admission experts will guide participants on preparing CSAS course preference lists, admissions under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) and Sports quotas, certificate courses, hostel facilities and other admission-related matters, the college said.

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Students will also have an opportunity to interact with faculty members during question-and-answer sessions to seek clarification on individual queries.

The college has made prior online registration mandatory for attendance, with up to 500 students and their parents to be accommodated each day.

Miranda House Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the initiative reflects the college's commitment to ensuring that every aspiring student receives reliable guidance during the admission process.

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She urged eligible students and their parents to make use of the opportunity to interact with faculty members and prepare their preference lists with confidence.

Meanwhile, Hansraj College on Sunday launched its two-day "Hansraj Campus Connect" programme to familiarise prospective students with the undergraduate admission process and campus life.

The programme features a free admission help desk to answer students' queries, provide information on academic programmes and admission procedures, and conduct guided tours of the college campus for students and their parents.

The initiatives come as candidates participating in the second phase of DU's CSAS admission process are required to finalise their programme and college preferences before the university begins seat allocation.

The first allocation list is set to be released on July 16, while the academic session is expected to begin on July 28.