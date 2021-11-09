DU releases academic calendar for first year UG, PG courses

The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday released the academic calendar for first year postgraduate and undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-2022. The classes for first semester UG courses will begin on November 22 and the classes for first semester PG courses will begin on December 1.

First-year even semester classes of UG courses will commence on April 7, and for PG courses it will commence on April 16.

For first-semester UG students, theexamination will be held from March 21 to April 4 and the semester break will start immediately after the exam is over. For even semester students of UG classes the exam will be held from August 5 to August 22. The next academic session for even-semester first year students will begin on August 26.

PG first semester exams will be held from March 30 to April 12. PG first year even semester exam will be held from August 12 to 25.

On reopening of campus, as reported by PTI, a senior Delhi University official on Tuesday said it cannot be reopened till the time the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. "How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. Sixty per cent of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can't ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI. Students and teachers have been demanding the reopening of campus.