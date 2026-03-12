Mumbai, Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who headlines Netflix's new real-life inspired drama around a teacher in "Hello Bachhon", says he resonates with the theme of the show of making quality education accessible to all. Education doesn't just change life but makes society better: Vineet Kumar Singh

Created by Abhishek Yadav, the education-themed drama series is inspired by the true story of Alakh Pandey, founder of 'Physics Wallah', an educational technology company. The show is helmed by Pratish Mehta.

"This entire journey of Alakh Pandey sir is such that he has touched every corner of India. This is a fundamental need right now. A dialogue in a show says 'education shouldn't be a luxury, it's a birthright'.

"When an educated person has been taught under the guidance of a good teacher, that person becomes a better human being. Society is made up of you and me combined; so, our society also becomes better. Education doesn't just change your life; it makes our society better as well," Singh told PTI in an interview.

Known for his performances in films such as "Mukkabaaz", "Superboys Of Malegaon", "Jaat" and "Chhaava", Singh clarifies the show is not a biopic despite being inspired by a true story.

"You feel the responsibility when you are living such a character with whom a lot of people, millions of people have feelings attached. So, you cannot do anything right or left. This is not biopic. There is a lot," he said.

The Varanasi-born actor, who was pursing medicine to fulfill his father's dream before he changed paths, said he has the first hand understanding of the dynamic between a student and a teacher. He calls it a destiny to be part of this educative show.

"I was studying to become a doctor so that I can enter the film industry. I fulfilled that commitment. I promised my father that I will not stop studying. But this is what I have to do. I have experienced the student's point of view. I have experienced the teacher's point of view through my father.

"He is a mathematician. My father and his circle. So somewhere, this story was written in my destiny," he added.

The writing team comprises Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Yadav, Vernaali, and Sandeep Singh, while Vijay Koshy and Shreyansh Pandey serve as executive producers.

The Show also features actor Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole in a pivotal role in the series currently streaming on Netflix.

