New Delhi, Education is the most powerful instrument of change and must evolve with the needs of the time, Delhi University vice chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday. Education is most powerful instrument of change: DU VC Yogesh Singh says at student interaction

He stressed the need for greater focus on innovation, research and entrepreneurship to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Singh made the remarks during the second session of the "Coffee with Vice-Chancellor," held at Hansraj College, where he responded to a wide range of questions from students on university administration, academic reforms and his personal experiences.

Addressing the students, Singh said their generation would play a crucial role in realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

"You are the first generation directly involved in fulfilling this vision. The next 20–25 years will be decisive in shaping India's future, and each of you will have a role to play," he said.

Highlighting recent initiatives, the vice-chancellor spoke about the university's first Literary Festival, saying it was conceived to bring together the diverse academic community of Delhi University on a common platform.

"The response has been very encouraging. We plan to make it an annual event and expand it further in the coming years," he added.

On the National Education Policy 2020, Singh said the core objective of education is to shape better human beings and that reforms must remain student-centric.

"With changing times, there is a need to promote technology and research. NEP 2020 emphasises these aspects," he said.

Responding to a query on introducing the fourth year in undergraduate programmes, Singh said the move aims to foster a research-oriented mindset among students, which is increasingly important in both academia and industry.

"This is still in its initial phase but is expected to yield positive outcomes in the future," he said.

Regarding the use of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, Singh advised students to use them judiciously.

"I still consult ChatGPT for background understanding, but it should be used as an assistant, not as a substitute. One must not compromise on developing one's own reading, writing and speaking skills," he said.

The interaction, held at the Council Room of the Vice-Regal Lodge, was moderated by Rajni Abbi, director of South Campus, who said the initiative aims to provide students with a platform to engage directly and candidly with the vice-chancellor.

Thirteen students from Hansraj College participated in the session, sharing their views and queries.

Participants described the interaction as a unique opportunity to engage in open dialogue beyond the classroom setting and appreciated the vice-chancellor's approachable manner.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.