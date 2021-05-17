Home / Education / News / Education Minister to hold virtual meet with VCs of Central varsities on May 18
news

Education Minister to hold virtual meet with VCs of Central varsities on May 18

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities virtually on May 18 to review the online education amid COVID-19.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 02:01 PM IST
In this virtual meeting, the education minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.(File)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities virtually on May 18 to review the online education amid COVID-19.

In this virtual meeting, the minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Union Education Minister with state Education secretaries over online education of NEP implementation is underway.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities virtually on May 18 to review the online education amid COVID-19.

In this virtual meeting, the minister will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Union Education Minister with state Education secretaries over online education of NEP implementation is underway.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12.

The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education minister ramesh pokhriyal ‘nishank' central universities covid-19 nep 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP